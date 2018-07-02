Ducks land seven in Atlantic League All-Star Game

The Liberty Division All-Star team will be chock full of Ducks. Seven Ducks were selected to play in the Atlantic League All-Star Game, scheduled for July 11 at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip. All-Star selections were based on voting by league officials, coaching staffs, media and fans, and were announced Monday afternoon.

Former Met Jordany Valdespin highlights the Ducks’ spectacular seven. He is joined by former major-leaguers Lew Ford, David Washington and Ramon Cabrera. Ducks pitchers Bennett Parry, Jake Fisher, and Wander Perez also were selected.

Valdespin has been among the best two or three players in the league this season. He is the league’s leading hitter, hitting .354 with four home runs and 27 RBIs. He also leads the league in hits (85), runs (50), triples (six) and total bases (122), and ranks second in slugging percentage (.508), third in extra-base hits (23), and fourth in on-base percentage (.414). Valdespin is in the midst of a 25-game on-base streak, the longest in the league this season.

Valdespin played for the Mets in 2012-2013 and the Marlins in 2014-2015.

Ford, a former Twin and Oriole, has been a staple in Central Islip for nearly a decade. Now in his ninth season with the Ducks, it will be Ford’s third Atlantic League All-Star Game. The 41-year old serves as the team’s hitting coach, as well as patrolling the outfield. He’s hitting .268 with four home runs and 37 RBIs, entering the Ducks’ final series of the first half that begins Tuesday in New Britain.

Washington, also a former Oriole, has hit some mammoth home runs for the Ducks — including two in the Ducks’ home opener in May that might not have landed yet. His eight home runs is tied for seventh in the league. Washington is hitting .229 with 28 RBIs.

Cabrera, a former Red, took over the starting catching role after Wilkin Castillo had his contract purchased by the Yankees in May. Cabrera, hitting .237 with eight RBIs, got hurt on Saturday night and did not play in the Ducks’ 10-9 loss to the Road Warriors on Sunday, so his status for next week’s All-Star Game is unknown.

Although the Ducks’ All-Star pitching contingent is devoid of any major-league experience, they still are some of the Atlantic League’s best. Bennett Parry is a strikeout machine, leading the league with 90 in 60 2⁄3 innings. Parry is 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in his first 10 starts. On May 30, Parry struck out 14 Sugar Land Skeeters, tying the Ducks’ single-game record. He’s struck out 10 or more batters in five of his starts.

Fisher is second in the league in strikeouts with 61. He is 3-3 with a 4.17 ERA in 11 starts and Wander Perez is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and one save in 27 appearances.

Last week, the league announced that Ducks manager Kevin Baez will manage the Liberty Division, his third time managing in the league’s All-Star Game.