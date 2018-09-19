Liberty Division championship series Game 1: Ducks vs. Patriots
The Long Island Ducks beat the Somerset Patriots, 9-2, in Game 1 of the Liberty Division championship series Wednesday at Bethpage Ballpark.
MORE PHOTOS
Yankees vs. Red Sox photos NHL preseason: Rangers vs. Flyers Champions League: Manchester United vs. Young Boys Champions League: Juventus vs. Valencia NHL preseason: Islanders vs. Flyers Patchogue-Medford vs. Ward Melville girls volleyball Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven Top 10 MMA pound-for-pound rankings Monday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Bears NHL preseason: Rangers vs. Devils NHL preseason: Islanders vs. Flyers Northport vs. Connetquot girls volleyball High school photos of the month: September 2018 Northport vs. West Islip girls soccer NFL 10,000-yard club Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Cowboys Top 10 pound-for-pound boxers Canelo vs. GGG 2
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.