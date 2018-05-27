Ducks rack up 15 hits to put victory away early

The second place Long Island Ducks avoided a devastating series sweep to the division-leading Somerset Patriots with a six-run second inning that propelled them to an 8-2 victory at Bethpage Ballpark on Sunday.

Long Island native Alec Sole hit a two-run single and came around to score on a wild pitch to put the Ducks ahead 3-1. After Somerset pitcher Trevor Foss loaded the bases with his third walk of the inning to Travis Snider, Lew Ford hit a two-out, three-run double to rightfield to put the Ducks ahead 6-1.

The offensive eruption came at just the right time, considering the circumstances.

“This was a good way to end the series,” Ford said. “We would’ve liked to play better the other two games, but we did well today and now we just have to take this into the next series at Sugar Land.”

The Ducks added another run in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Cody Puckett and Snider drove in a run with a single in the seventh to go ahead 8-2. Every player in the starting lineup had at least one hit for Long Island, 15 hits in all.

“We got better pitches to hit and we took advantage of them,” manager Kevin Baez said. “It was nice to see. We definitely needed it to get guys feeling good about themselves.”

On the mound, Jair Jurrjens (2-2) delivered his finest outing as a Duck. The 2011 Atlanta Braves All-Star allowed four hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and struck out three in five innings.

“I feel healthy and strong again,” Jurrjens said. “My strength was lacking in my first few starts and now I’m just happy to be back to help the team.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daniel Schlereth, Rob Rogers, Vinnie Pestano and six-time MLB All-Star Francisco Rodriguez each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, combining to allow just one hit.

The Ducks (14-13) picked up a game in the Liberty Division standings to pull within four behind Somerset. A first-place division standing at the midway point of the season earns an automatic bid to the playoffs in the Atlantic League, and this is the last time the teams will square off before the first half ends July 8.

“Some days we’re down, some days we’re up,” Sole said. “Today we were up, and it seems like when we get that positive energy going, we all seem to play a little better.”