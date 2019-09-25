TODAY'S PAPER
Ducks go up 2-0 in Liberty Division Championship Series against High Point

Ducks relief pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers a pitch against the Barnstormers on June 23 at Bethpage Ballpark. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The Ducks are rocking, rolling, and fixing to sweep the High Point Rockers in the opening round of the Atlantic League playoffs. That could be a reality Friday night at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip thanks to the Ducks’ 8-1 victory over the Rockers in Game 2 of the best-of-five Liberty Division Championship Series at BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point, North Carolina Wednesday night.  The Ducks lead the series, 2-0.

Should the Ducks win Game 3 Friday night, they would advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro was brilliant. The righthander threw eight dominant innings, didn’t allow an earned run, yielded two hits, struck out 10, and walked four.

Lew Ford went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. L.J. Mazzilli went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run.

High Point scored an unearned run in the second inning, but the Ducks struck back with three runs in the third. Steve Lombardozzi’s two-run triple on a sharp line drive to centerfield drove in Vladimir Frias and Rey Fuentes and gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ford’s RBI single drove in Lombardozzi and put the Ducks ahead 3-1.

The Ducks scored three more runs in the sixth. Ford’s double drove in Lombardozzi to make it 4-1 and Mazzilli’s two-run home run gave the Ducks a 6-1 lead. Daniel Fields’ solo homer in the seventh increased the Ducks lead to 7-1 and Fuentes’ RBI single in the ninth pushed it to 8-1.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

