Ducks roster loaded with ex-major leaguers

Among those on the team are newcomers Travis Snider and David Washington, who didn’t make a big-league roster this season and are focusing on winning with Ducks.

Long Island Ducks players David Washington, left, and Travis Snider pose for a photo during spring training at Bethpage Ballpark on Thursday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
It’s Spring Training Part II for new Ducks Travis Snider and David Washington, although Part I was a lot warmer.

As unsigned free agents when major league camps opened in February, the two participated in the MLB Players Association free-agent camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Both were looking for jobs, like so many in-limbo major leaguers this winter. But after leaving the camp unsigned, Snider and Washington, who became friendly during the spring stint, found a home with the Ducks, who opened camp in chilly Central Islip this past week in advance of their 19th season April 27 in Waldorf, Maryland, against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Their home opener is May 4 against the Blue Crabs.

Snider, an outfielder, played parts of eight seasons with the Blue Jays, Pirates, and Orioles. He last played in the majors for the 2015 Pirates and spent last season with Rangers and Mets minor-league affiliates. Washington, a first baseman-outfielder, played in three games with the Orioles last season. Both players became free agents in November.

“For me, it was a positive experience,” Snider said of the MLBPA camp. “I think everyone’s goal going down there was to get a job and, for me, that obviously didn’t transpire. It was something where I got a chance to be around a lot of guys who played in the major leagues, a lot of coaches, develop some really good relationships, and meet a lot of great people.”

Players like Washington and Snider exist in a split mindset. Obviously, they want to help the Ducks reach their ultimate goal of making it back to — and winning — the Atlantic League Championship Series. But they would rather not be around for the whole season, ideally making it back to a major league organization by the time the playoffs start.

It may seam like a conflicting premise but, in the end, it all goes back to winning games while they’re still here.

“I think you focus on the winning part,” Washington said. “That’s the thing you have the most control over. What happens on the business side, like getting signed, comes with playing well. The best thing is to focus on winning. So, I’m just trying to win games.”

Snider and Washington are two of 11 players on the Ducks spring training roster with major league experience. That group includes returning Ducks outfielder and hitting coach Lew Ford and pitcher Jake Dunning, as well as newcomers Ashur Tolliver, who pitched in three games with the World Champion Astros last season; former Braves All-Star pitcher Jair Jurrjens, and former Met utility man Jordany Valdespin.

“I think this team is as strong a team as we’ve had on opening day at any point in our history,” Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff said. “I think we’re better than we were last year.”

Twelve players who were with the Ducks last season returned to spring training, including mainstays John Brownell, who is also the team’s pitching coach this season, and shortstop Dan Lyons.

Matt Larkins and Jake Fisher return to what is expected to be a strong, deep pitching staff. Fisher, who the Ducks acquired shortly before the playoffs last season, struck out 15 batters in 16 1/3 playoff innings. The 27-year old pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters in the Ducks Game 3 victory over the Somerset Patriots in last season’s Liberty Division Championship Series.

DUCK WATCH

Former MLBers on the Ducks’ roster:

Pitchers, MLB games

Vinnie Pestano , RHP 223

Jair Jurrjens, RHP 130

Jake Dunning, RHP 30

Ashur Tolliver, LHP 8

Position players, MLB games

Travis Snider, OF 630

Lew Ford, OF 519

Jordany Valdespin, 2B-OF 214

Tyler Holt, OF 156

Wilkin Castillo, C 22

David Washington, 1B-OF 3

Daniel Fields OF 1

OPENING DAY

April 27 at Southern Maryland

HOME OPENER

May 4 vs. Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

