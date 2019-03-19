Kirk Nieuwenhuis, a former Met most remembered for clocking three home runs in a game in July 2015, signed with the Long Island Ducks, the team announced Tuesday.

Nieuwenhuis played parts of six seasons in the majors, including 263 games with the Mets from 2012-2015.

Nieuwenhuis last saw big-league action with the Brewers in 2016 and 2017 and spent last season in Triple-A with the Mariners. He hit .214 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 80 games last season.