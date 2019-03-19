TODAY'S PAPER
Ducks sign former Mets outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis

Mets leftfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis steps onto the field

Mets leftfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis steps onto the field during a workout day at Citi Field on Oct. 6, 2015. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Kirk Nieuwenhuis, a former Met most remembered for clocking three home runs in a game in July 2015, signed with the Long Island Ducks, the team announced Tuesday.

Nieuwenhuis played parts of six seasons in the majors, including 263 games with the Mets from 2012-2015.

Nieuwenhuis last saw big-league action with the Brewers in 2016 and 2017 and spent last season in Triple-A with the Mariners. He hit .214 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 80 games last season.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

