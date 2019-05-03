Ducks fall to York in home opener

Ducks fans got their first look at two things Friday night — new manager Wally Backman and the Atlantic League’s new extra innings rule. They presumably liked one — Backman — who got a rousing ovation during pregame introductions and probably weren’t so keen on the other which, in part, led to the Ducks' 6-5 loss to the York Revolution in front of an announced crowd of 5,226 at Bethpage Ballpark in the team’s home opener.

Starting this season, the player that made the last out in the previous inning is placed at second base to begin each extra inning. York used this to their advantage, scoring in the top of the 10th after Ryan Dent moved to third on a one-out single by J.P. Sportman and scored the winning run on Alexi Casilla’s groundout.

The Ducks failed to score in their half of the 10th, Mike Olt struck out with David Washington on third to end the game.

It was the second time this season the Ducks went to extra innings. They beat Lancaster 5-4 on Wednesday in 10 innings.

The Ducks tied the score at 5 with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Daniel Fields’ solo home run with one out cut the York lead to 5-4 and Steve Lombardozzi’s double drove in Rey Fuentes to force the extra inning.

The Ducks fell behind 5-0 in the third inning. It was a rough night for Ducks starter Darin Downs. Downs, a former major leaguer, lasted only three innings and allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits, struck out three, and walked two. Downs’ throwing error led to the first run of the game in the first inning as he tried to catch Sportman stealing third but instead threw the ball away, allowing Sportman to come home.

York scored three runs in the second to add to their lead. Justin Trapp’s double drove in Welington Dotel and Nate Coronado and Sportman’s sacrifice fly drove in Dent to give York a 4-0 lead. Downs' wild pitch in the third allowed Melky Mesa to race home and put the Ducks in a 5-0 hole.

The Ducks got two runs back in the fourth when Washington launched a two-run opposite field home run on a 3-and-1 pitch, cutting the York lead to 5-2. It was the second consecutive year that Washington has homered in the home opener.

Reliever Tim Adleman kept the Ducks in the game after Downs exited. The former-Red yielded only one hit in four shutout innings, struck out six and walked none. Adleman retired the first seven batters he faced and answered a one-out single from Isaias Tejeda in the sixth by striking out Dotel and inducing a groundout from Coronado.

Jose Cuas followed Adleman with two scoreless innings.

The Ducks scored a run on a passed ball in the eighth, but a Washington strikeout, pop-up from Hector Sanchez, and ground out from Ivan DeJesus Jr. stranded Lew Ford at third and ended the mini-rally.

York starter Dan Minor allowed two runs, two hits, struck out six and walked one in 3 2/3 innings.