The Ducks were looking for this kind of week, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. After a month and a half of fits and starts that left the defending Atlantic League champions dangerously close to the .500 mark, they have gotten on that ever-elusive roll.

They won their sixth straight Sunday, a 15-7 victory over the York Revolution at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip that clinched an undefeated homestand and moved them eight games above .500 and 3 ½ games ahead of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League North Division first half standings.

"I think we’re getting timely hitting. We’re getting guys on base, guys are running, stealing bags, and then we’re getting clutch hitting. It’s kind of all coming together and the pitching’s been awesome too," Steve Lombardozzi said.

Lombardozzi went 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run, three RBIs, and a walk. "I was just trying to be aggressive there," Lombardozzi said about his homer. "I was seeing the ball good early in the game. I was looking for something up, got a good pitch, and drove it."

Breland Almadova went 2-for-3 with two runs, four RBIs, and a walk. Wading River native Nick Bottari, who the Ducks signed Friday, went 2-for-3 with a run, his first hits as a professional baseball player.

York committed four errors in the loss.

Ducks started Scott Harkin settled down after a rocky first inning and earned the win. The righthander, who was virtually untouchable in his first two outings with the Ducks, allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After York greeted Harkin with two bloop singles to start the game, York leftfielder Melky Mesa launched a mammoth three-run home run to leftfield. Harken didn’t record an out until the sixth batter of the game, but got out of the inning with only the homer on his leger.

"Out of the six hits, four of them were jam shots. He battled tonight," manager Wally Backman said. "He knew he was giving up those bloopers. He made a bad pitch to Mesa and Mesa’s been on fire. The first couple innings, that was the only ball that was hit hard."

York scored one more run in the second, but couldn’t find any further success against Harkin in his final three innings.

The Ducks scored two runs in the second and then exploded for five runs in the fourth. Vladimir Frias’ RBI single drove in Almadova and Commack-native Jesse Berardi to tie it at 4. Lombardozzi followed with a two-RBI double and Deibinson Romero had an RBI single to give the Ducks a 7-4 lead.

They added seven more runs in the sixth. Lombardozzi hit his sixth homer of the season to give the Ducks a 9-4 lead, then relief pitcher Chris Reed’s sacrifice bunt was mishandled by York reliever Eduardo Rivera, allowing L.J. Mazzilli to score. Daniel Fields and Almadova followed with RBIs to extend the Ducks lead to 10 runs.

Now, the Ducks (27-19) head to Kentucky to play, arguably, their biggest series of the first half against the best team in the Atlantic League — the Lexington Legends.

Lexington entered Sunday at a league-best 28-15. They led the league in home runs (70), slugging (.515), average (.291), and OPS (.908). The Ducks won three of four against them during a rain-soaked opening weekend in May, spitting one doubleheader and sweeping another.

"I really think the team’s starting to come together," Backman said.