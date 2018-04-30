TODAY'S PAPER
Francisco Rodriguez is officially a Long Island Duck

Francisco Rodriguez of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches the

Francisco Rodriguez of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches the seventh inning of the MLB All-Star game on July 14, 2015, in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The Ducks officially announced the signing of former All-Star closer Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez Monday morning. Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff confirmed the agreement to Newsday and on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The Ducks began their season Friday night and won two out of three games in Southern Maryland. They are off Monday. Rodriguez, 36, is expected to join the Ducks this week in New Jersey when the Ducks play the Somerset Patriots, Pfaff said in a text with Newsday.

“That’s the plan,” Pfaff said.

The Ducks’ home opener is Friday night in Central Islip against Southern Maryland.

“Francisco has been one of professional baseball’s most prolific relief pitchers for nearly two decades,” Pfaff said in a press release. “He is eager to begin this new chapter of his career, and we look forward to providing him with a chance to keep playing the game in pursuit of a return to the Major Leagues.”

Rodriguez, whose 437 saves is fourth all-time, made 28 appearances with the Tigers last season, pitching to a 7.82 ERA and notching seven saves. He spent spring training with the Phillies this year on a minor-league contract but was released on March 24.

Rodriguez, a six-time All-Star, set the major-league record for saves in a season, 62, while playing for the Angels in 2008. He played parts of three seasons with the Mets, saving 83 games and pitching to a 3.05 ERA. His best year with the Mets came in 2009, when he saved 35 games and was selected to the All-Star team.

Rodriguez played parts of 16 seasons in the majors with five teams. He was a member of the 2002 world champion Angels and finished in the top 5 of the Cy Young Award voting three times.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

