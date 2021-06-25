TODAY'S PAPER
Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia to prep for Olympics with Ducks

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Former major-leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia will play seven games for the Ducks from July 2-8 as they prepare to play for Team Israel in the Olympics, the Ducks announced this week. The Ducks are home that week, scheduled to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and High Point Rockers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip.

Kinsler, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman, made his name with the Rangers, whom he played with from 2006-2013. Kinsler, 39, also played for the Tigers, Angels, Red Sox and Padres. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018 and last played in the big leagues with the Padres in 2019.

Valencia, 36, played nine seasons with seven teams. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2010 with the Twins and last played for the Orioles in 2018. Valencia also played for the A’s, Blue Jays, Royals, Mariners and Red Sox.

Following their stints with the Ducks, Valencia and Kinsler will play with Team Israel in a series of exhibition games from July 11-20 in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland, including a game against the NYPD at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on July 20.

The Olympic baseball tournament starts July 28, in Fukushima, Japan, and runs from July 29-Aug.7 in Yokohama, about 25 miles from Tokyo.

With AP

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

