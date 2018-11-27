The long and successful Kevin Baez era in Central Islip is over. Baez, who managed the Ducks for the last eight seasons, will manage the Rockland Boulders of the independent CANAM League next season, the Boulders announced on Tuesday morning.

The Ducks, who congratulated Baez in a tweet shortly after Rockland’s announcement, will name their new manager Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Baez is the winningest manager in Ducks history. He compiled a 571-516 record and managed two Atlantic League Championship teams (2012 and 2013). He also played for the Ducks from 2002-2005 and was on the Ducks’ first Atlantic League Championship team in 2004.

Baez also played parts of three seasons with the Mets in the early 90’s and hit .179 in 63 games.

The Ducks made the playoffs in seven of Baez’ eight seasons as manager.

Baez’ squads have consistently battled back from various in-season lulls to make the post-season, but have failed to win the ultimate prize recently. The Ducks have lost three consecutive Atlantic League Championship Series, including a loss in the fifth and final game of this year’s series against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The Ducks begin their 20th season on April 26.