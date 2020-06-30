LI Ducks won't play a 2020 season

There will be no Ducks baseball in 2020.

The team is abandoning plans to play a 70-game schedule with other independent baseball clubs after numerous unsuccessful attempts to gain an exemption from the state’s decision to not allow fans into professional sports venues, the Ducks announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We worked very hard with our medical partners and with the county to put all the plans in place, but it’s out of our control,” Ducks CEO and founder Frank Boulton told Newsday. “This is a pandemic and we have to respect the health and safety guidelines that the governor has put forward. We have to protect our players, fans and sponsors.”

Boulton continued: “It’s incredibly disappointing, but we gave it a really good shot. We did put our best foot forward.”

The Ducks were planning to play in front of 25% capacity at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, so roughly 1,500 fans. The team submitted a safety plan to county and state officials that, if approved, would have led to a season beginning in mid-July and ending in late September with a five-game championship series to follow.

The Ducks will now focus on booking Bethpage Ballpark for various uses that don’t include fans in the coming months, including camps, clinics, corporate events and field rentals, the team said in a release.