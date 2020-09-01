The Long Island Ducks will remain in Suffolk County through 2030.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a new stadium naming partnership with Fairfield Properties on the field in Central Islip Tuesday morning. The 10-year deal expires on Dec. 31, 2030.

The Ducks' stadium, formerly known as Bethpage Ballpark, will be renamed Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

“Today is a great day because Long Island Ducks baseball is here to stay,” Bellone said. “And that is great news for us in Suffolk County. That is great news for Long Islanders because Long Island Ducks baseball has become just one of the most important traditions here in our region.”

The naming rights agreement could pay Suffolk County $7 million over 15 years, according to the Ducks. Suffolk will receive $430,000 a year over the first five years and $460,000 a year over the last five years. If the sponsorship is renewed for an additional five years, Suffolk County will receive $510,000 annually over that time.

The previous agreement with Bethpage Federal Credit Union was worth $230,000 annually for Suffolk County, the Ducks said.

“A new lease and a new naming rights partner of this magnitude just indicates the adoring strength and increasing value of the Ducks as both a marketing brand and as a professional sports brand,” Ducks team president and general manager Michael Pfaff said. “So we are really excited to welcome Fairfield Properties on board.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Ducks, the 2019 Atlantic League champions, were unable to play this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hoped to put together a modified 70-game season with other independent clubs, but the team announced in late June it would not be playing any games in 2020.

Pfaff is optimistic about the possibility of playing in 2021 and believes fans want to return to stadiums.

“Coming out of this year, I think everyone is going to be looking forward to getting back to the ballpark,” Pfaff said. “We are chomping at the bit and excited to get back.”

Michael and Gary Broxmeyer, managing partners of Melville-based Fairfield Properties, were on hand to sign the official agreement with Bellone on Tuesday.

“We are really proud to be involved with the Ducks and it’s something we’ve wanted for a long time,” Gary Broxmeyer said. “And it’s something where there are many companies pulling out with COVID-19 with marketing. And our team, we felt it was important to actually go forward and give some inspiration and confidence to the community that baseball will be back as a national pastime.”