The Ducks put together a lineup stacked with former major-leaguers Sunday afternoon, but starter John Brownell just didn’t have it early and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

Brownell, who also is the team’s pitching coach, allowed six runs (three earned) in the Ducks’ 6-4 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters in front of 3,779 fans on a soggy Mother’s Day at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip. The Ducks lost two of three games to Sugar Land this weekend.

Brownell struck out five and walked three in four innings and wasn’t helped by his defense, which made three errors while he was on the mound. They ended the game with four errors.

“You try not to think about it, because they’re trying their hardest,” Brownell said of the errors. “Conditions weren’t the greatest, with the wet grass and stuff. As a pitcher, you don’t really think about what the defense is doing or how they’re playing. You’re trying to execute your job and if you get distracted on how the defense is performing that day, then you’re not going to have very much success.”

The Ducks’ bullpen kept them in the game — pitching five scoreless innings to run their streak to 16 dating to Wednesday. But aside from a four-run fourth, the Ducks’ offense was cold all afternoon.

Lew Ford, representing the winning run, struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch from Sugar Land closer Felipe Paulino to end the game.

“It was a good pitch on 3-2,” said Ford, who went 1-for-5 with a run. “I didn’t think it was a strike, but he got the call. It was a good pitch.”

Sugar Land starter Ben Griset allowed four runs on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 4 2⁄3 innings. Reliever Dallas Beeler pitched 2 1⁄3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to get the win for the Skeeters (10-5). The Ducks (8-7) struck out 15 times.

Brownell faced eight batters in the first inning, but limited the damage to two runs. Third baseman Cody Puckett’s throwing error with one out allowed Barrett Barnes and Anthony Giansanti to score. Giansanti poked a two-run home run over the leftfield fence in the second inning to give Sugar Land a 4-0 lead.

Two more errors in the fourth led to two more Skeeter runs and a 6-0 lead. The Ducks’ David Washington and Wilkin Castillo both hit two-run home runs in the fourth to put the game within reach.

On paper, the Ducks put together a lineup that would be hard to match in the Atlantic League. Six of their first seven hitters — Jordany Valdespin, Emilio Bonifacio, Travis Snider, Ford, Washington, and Castillo — all have played in the major leagues and, with the exception of Washington and Castillo, had a degree of success there. They have a combined 2,220 major-league games between them.

The ‘major-league six’ went a combined 7-for-26 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs.