The Long Island Ducks face the Sugar Land Skeeters in the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series. The Ducks won Game 1, 7-5, on Tuesday at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers a pitch in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' Rey Fuentes hits a single in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' Lew Ford hits a RBI single in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' David Washington watches the flight of his solo home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' Deibinson Romero connects for a three-run home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' Deibinson Romero is congratulated at home plate by Lew Ford and Hector Sanchez after hitting a three-run home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks shortstop Vladimir Frias applies the late tag on Sugar Land Skeeters' Anthony Giansanti in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks' Vladimir Frias hits a double in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.