TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsLocalDucks

Atlantic League Championship Series: Ducks vs. Skeeters

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Ducks face the Sugar Land Skeeters in the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series. The Ducks won Game 1, 7-5, on Tuesday at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers a pitch in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Rey Fuentes strokes a single
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' Rey Fuentes hits a single in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Lew Ford drills a RBI
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' Lew Ford hits a RBI single in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Ducks' David Washington watches the flight of
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' David Washington watches the flight of his solo home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Deibinson Romero connects for a
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' Deibinson Romero connects for a three-run home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Deibinson Romero is congratulated at
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' Deibinson Romero is congratulated at home plate by Lew Ford and Hector Sanchez after hitting a three-run home run in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks shortstop Vladimir Frias applies the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks shortstop Vladimir Frias applies the late tag on Sugar Land Skeeters' Anthony Giansanti in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro delivers a pitch in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Vladimir Frias strokes a double
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Long Island Ducks' Vladimir Frias hits a double in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

Sugarland Skeeters starting pitcher Mike Hauschild delivers a
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Sugar Land Skeeters starting pitcher Mike Hauschild delivers a pitch in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Long Island Ducks on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethpage Ballpark.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Knicks' RJ Barrett shoots during training camp Barrett pleased to be working with Knicks coaches
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts during training camp In sophomore season, Knicks' Robinson hones defense
Nets forward Rodions Kurucs shoots during training camp Nets' Kurucs, Musa will have to fight for minutes
Michael Dal Colle of the Islanders prepares for Dal Colle, Johnston, Kuhnhackl, Dobson survive Isles cuts
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch Lennon: Yanks' call to arms will have new look in playoffs
Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso holds his Mets' Alonso donates 9/11 cleats to museum
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search