Ducks win Liberty Division's first-half title despite loss

It wasn’t a win, but it felt like one.

The Ducks fell 8-2 to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of a crowd of 5,491 at Bethpage Ballpark Saturday, but still clinched the Liberty Division first-half championship after the Somerset Patriots fell to the High Point Rockers, 3-2.

Somerset allowed two home runs in the bottom of the ninth to ensure the Ducks’ championship.

It’s the sixth first-half championship for the Ducks, who came into the day 1 ½ games ahead of the Patriots in the standings, and the first since 2016. It also secures a fifth consecutive berth to the Atlantic League playoffs.

Former Met T.J. Rivera, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2017, made his Ducks debut in the loss and was an offensive bright spot, going 3-for-4. Centerfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis added two hits and two walks and the pair both connected on RBIs in the third inning as the Ducks (42-26) tied the score at 2.

Still, the Blue Crabs rallied quickly.

Charlie Valerio opened the Southern Maryland fourth with a home run to centerfield and Dean Green’s fifth-inning double drove in two more runs, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-2 lead to chase Ducks starter Joe Iorio.

Iorio, an Atlantic League All-Star, allowed eight hits, five earned runs, two walks and struck out six in four-plus innings of work.

The Blue Crabs didn’t slow down as the game went on and the squad put the game away with a three-run eighth inning, peppering reliever Clint Freeman with four hits. Edwin Garcia drove in Valerio with an RBI single to leftfield and Joe Benson’s single past third scored two more runs to give Southern Maryland a six-run cushion.

Tommy Thorpe picked up the win for the Blue Crabs, tossing five innings and giving up seven hits.

It wasn’t the perfect way to clinch a championship, but now, the Ducks turn their attention to what comes next. The squad will wrap up its series with the Blue Crabs Sunday at 5:05 p.m. before breaking for the All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Notable: There was a tense moment in the first inning, when a fly ball sailed into the third-base photo area, hitting a female Ducks employee. The woman, whose name was not released, was immediately escorted off the field. The Ducks did not comment.