Proposal being prepared to put Ducks back on field

Suffolk County officials have been working with the management of the Long Island Ducks to present a proposal to the state that would allow the baseball team to begin their regular season in mid-July, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday afternoon.

Bellone said that the county will present the plan to the state shortly and that baseball would restart in the fourth phase of the county’s reopening.

The timeline for Opening Day was later confirmed to Newsday by Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff.

“I can’t think of something better that would help lift spirits here on Long Island than to see Long Island’s only professional baseball team come back online and be able to play baseball once again this summer,” Bellone said.

He said that the Ducks’ safety plan includes “significant” safety protocols, including reducing the seating capacity of Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip to 25%, which would allow fans to remain socially distant while attending games. This means about 1,500 fans would be allowed inside the ballpark, which normally seats 6,002.

The rules for wearing a face covering largely would reflect those deployed at the local beaches, Bellone said. Fans would not need face coverings when they are seated with their group, but a mask would be required when entering more public areas, such as concession stands and restrooms, he said.

Bellone said that other safety protocols outlined in the plan focus on sanitation and limiting other contact within the ballpark.

“It’s an incredibly thorough plan,” Bellone said. “We’re looking forward to getting that to the state. We’re very hopeful that this is something that can happen. I think, as the governor has said many times, getting sports back and operating would be something great for our community. It really gives people something to look forward to.”

The Ducks declined to comment further on specifics of the plan.

“We are in consistent communication with the county of Suffolk, as we have been, throughout this pandemic in an effort to get the ballpark reopened in a timely and safe fashion,” Pfaff said.

The Ducks won the Atlantic League Championship last year and are managed by Wally Backman, a member of the 1986 world champion Mets.