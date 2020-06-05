TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsLocalDucks

Proposal being prepared to put Ducks back on field

Bethpage Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks,

Bethpage Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks, is pictured in Central Islip on Friday, June 3, 2016. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Jordan Lauterbach and Craig Schneider jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com, craig.schneider@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Suffolk County officials have been working with the management of the Long Island Ducks to present a proposal to the state that would allow the baseball team to begin their regular season in mid-July, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday afternoon.

Bellone said that the county will present the plan to the state shortly and that baseball would restart in the fourth phase of the county’s reopening.

The timeline for Opening Day was later confirmed to Newsday by Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff.

“I can’t think of something better that would help lift spirits here on Long Island than to see Long Island’s only professional baseball team come back online and be able to play baseball once again this summer,” Bellone said.

He said that the Ducks’ safety plan includes “significant” safety protocols, including reducing the seating capacity of Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip to 25%, which would allow fans to remain socially distant while attending games. This means about 1,500 fans would be allowed inside the ballpark, which normally seats 6,002.

The rules for wearing a face covering largely would reflect those deployed at the local beaches, Bellone said. Fans would not need face coverings when they are seated with their group, but a mask would be required when entering more public areas, such as concession stands and restrooms, he said.

Bellone said that other safety protocols outlined in the plan focus on sanitation and limiting other contact within the ballpark.

“It’s an incredibly thorough plan,” Bellone said. “We’re looking forward to getting that to the state. We’re very hopeful that this is something that can happen. I think, as the governor has said many times, getting sports back and operating would be something great for our community. It really gives people something to look forward to.”

The Ducks declined to comment further on specifics of the plan.

“We are in consistent communication with the county of Suffolk, as we have been, throughout this pandemic in an effort to get the ballpark reopened in a timely and safe fashion,” Pfaff said.

The Ducks won the Atlantic League Championship last year and are managed by Wally Backman, a member of the 1986 world champion Mets.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Empty seats are seen as the Mets play Could fans at MLB games get two sides together?
In this Feb. 3, 2008 file photo, New From the Press Box: Tyree's catch an imperfect time to be distracted
A general view of an NBA basketball at NBA players approve plans for restart, but issues remain
Sam the Bugler at Belmont Park in Elmont Albanese: Belmont is always special, lack of fans won't change that
In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Sabrina Source: WNBA plans 22-game season in Florida
Watch Aljamain Stering, from Uniondale, and Cory Sandhagen UFC 250 weigh-ins: Sterling vs. Sandhagen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search