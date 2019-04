Jon Niese’s Long Island Ducks career ended before it began.

The Seattle Mariners purchased the 32-year-old lefty’s contract on Wednesday and assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate.

Niese last appeared in the majors in 2016, posting a 5.50 ERA in 29 games for the Mets and Pirates.

He holds a career record of 69-68 with a 4.07 ERA over nine seasons, peaking in 2012 when he went 13-9 with a 3.40 ERA for the Mets.