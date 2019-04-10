The Ducks continued their trip down New York baseball memory lane Wednesday morning, officially signing former Mets pitcher Jon Niese. The Ducks drafted his rights following the Atlantic League Player Showcase in Lakeland, Florida, in late March.

“I’m very excited to have Jon on board for the 2019 season,” Ducks manager Wally Backman said in a statement. “He impressed on the mound during the Atlantic League Player Showcase, and his experience will no doubt be an asset to our pitching staff.”

Niese last pitched in 2016 when he appeared in six games for the Mets. He went to spring training with the Yankees in 2017 and the Rangers in 2018, but did not pitch in either system after camp broke. The 32-year old, who was born on the day the Mets won the 1986 World Series, spent nine seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Mets. He went 69-68 with a 4.07 ERA and 914 strikeouts in 211 appearances, including 197 starts.

The Mets traded Niese to the Pirates for Neil Walker in December 2015. The lefthander appeared in 23 games for the Pirates in 2016 and was traded back to the Mets in August of that year for pitcher Antonio Bastardo and cash.

Niese started 24 games or more for the Mets from 2010-2015. In those years, he went 59-59 with a 3.86 ERA and 797 strikeouts. His best season came in 2012, when he went 13-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Niese appeared in six games during the Mets' 2015 playoff run, earning holds in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Cubs and Game 4 of the World Series against the Royals. All told, he allowed three runs, five hits, and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings during the playoff run.

Niese is the third former Met to sign with the Ducks this offseason. Outfielders Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Matt den Dekker joined the team last month. The Ducks open their 20th season in York, Pennsylvania, on April 26 and are coming off three consecutive losses in the Atlantic League Championship Series.