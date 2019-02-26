TODAY'S PAPER
MLB to use Atlantic League to experiment with rule changes

MLB and the minor league, of which the Long Island Ducks are a part, announced a three-year agreement Tuesday that gives MLB the right to change the Atlantic League's rules.

David Washington of the Ducks hits a two-run homer during the eighth inning during Game 3 of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on Sept. 28, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By The Associated Press
Major League Baseball will use the independent Atlantic League to experiment with rules changes and equipment.

MLB and the minor league, of which the Long Island Ducks are a part, announced a three-year agreement Tuesday that gives MLB the right to change the Atlantic League's rules. Modifications for 2019 will be announced before openers on April 25.

The Atlantic League in December said extra innings this year will start with a runner on second base — the player in the batting order prior to the inning's leadoff hitter. The same rule was instituted across affiliated minor league baseball last season.

MLB plans to install radar tracking technology in the eight Atlantic League ballparks and provide statistical services. It also will enhance its scouting of the league, which has allowed players such as Rich Hill, Scott Kazmir and Stephen Drew to earn returns to the big leagues.

In recent years, MLB has used the Arizona Fall League to experiment with rules, including pace-of-play initiatives like pitch clocks.

