Tim Melville’s second Ducks tenure was even shorter than his first. The former major leaguer, who returned to Central Islip this spring after a season with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, had his contract purchased by the Colorado Rockies organization Friday afternoon, the team announced hours before their home opener against the York Revolution at Bethpage Ballpark.

Melville will report to the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 29-year-old righthander is the second member of the Ducks’ offseason projected starting rotation to not make it to the first pitch of the home opener. Former Mets lefty Jon Niese’s contract was purchased by the Mariners after he made one spring training start with the Ducks.

“He did a great job,” Ducks manager Wally Backman said of Melville. “He did what he had to do to get out of here. He pitched two, solid quality starts for us. That’s one of the reasons we’re all here — to help these kids.”

Melville made two starts on the Ducks’ first road trip of the season, and the Ducks won six out of seven games. Melville was 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in those starts. He allowed one home run, seven hits, struck out 13, and walked three in 12 innings — a 0.83 WHIP.

“He commanded his pitches very well,” Backman said. “He’s pitched in the big leagues and showed that he still commanded his pitches well. He holds runners well. All those things factor in for pitchers in today’s game . . . He was able to control the running game without me having to use signs.”

Melville allowed one run and four hits, struck out seven and walked one in six innings of the Ducks’ 5-2 victory over Lancaster Thursday night.

Melville pitched nine games for the Ducks in 2017, posting a 3.45 ERA. Later that year, he reached the major leagues, pitching in a game for the Twins and two games for the Padres.

n LI native Nolin signed

The Ducks signed Seaford native Sean Nolin. Nolin, a 2008 Seaford High School graduate, pitched in two games with the Blue Jays in 2013-2014 and six games with the A’s in 2015.

“He’s a strike-throwing lefthander,” Backman said. “He has decent command. I haven’t physically seen him pitch. I’ve had reports on him. I think he’s going to be fine and fit right in.”

n Wally pleased with ‘D’

Before the season, Backman predicted that the Ducks’ defense would be a major strength. So far, he’s been proved right. Of all the things to like during the Ducks’ 6-1 season-opening road swing, Backman was quick to point out his team’s glovework.

“We really showed how good our defense is, in the outfield and the infield,” Backman said. “When we were putting everyone together, I thought that’s what we were going to have. They’ve already showed it in the seven games we’ve played . . . When [Rey] Fuentes, [Matt] den Dekker and [Kirk] Nieuwenhuis are out in the outfield, it’s fun to watch.”