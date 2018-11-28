Wally Backman, a member of the 1986 World Series champion Mets, will manage the Ducks next season, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Backman succeeds Kevin Baez, who managed the team for the last eight seasons and signed with the Rockland Boulders of the Can-Am League earlier this week. He managed in the Atlantic League with the New Britain Bees last season

Backman is the sixth manager in the Ducks' 20-year history and is the fourth former Met to manage the team, joining Bud Harrelson, Gary Carter and Baez.

“I’m excited to join the Ducks knowing the professionalism of the organization and how much they care about winning,” Backman said in a statement. “It’s an added bonus that this opportunity brings me back to New York and keeps me in the Atlantic League, where I have enjoyed managing.”