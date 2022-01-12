TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsLocalDucks

Wally Backman, Lew Ford return to Ducks' dugout for 2022

Long Island Ducks manager Wally Backman looks on,

Long Island Ducks manager Wally Backman looks on, Monday, October 11, 2021 in Central Islip. Credit: George A Faella

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Wally Backman and Lew Ford will be coming back to the Ducks in 2022.

Backman, a member of the 1986 world champion Mets, will return for a third season to manage the team he’s led to back-to-back Atlantic League Championship Series and Ford, who is the Ducks' all-time hits leader, will return as hitting coach, the Ducks announced Wednesday morning.

Ford, 45, also plans to play again, Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff tweeted.

The 62-year-old Backman, whom the Ducks hired before the 2019 season, is 154-106 in two seasons on the bench. He guided the team to an Atlantic League championship in 2019 and has won three of four half-season division titles. The Ducks did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Ducks will also bring back Rick Tomlin as pitching coach. Tomlin served in that role for the last three months of the 2019 season after former Met Ed Lynch left the team in late June.

Tomlin, 68, has been a pitching coach in the Yankees, Mets, Twins and Nationals organizations. He has been a minor-league pitching coordinator for the Yankees, Mets and Brewers.

Tomlin retired after the 2019 season but said in a statement that he was "itching" to return to the game.

"What a better place to return to coaching than the Ducks?" Tomlin said. "Working with pitchers and helping them in their development is what I’ve always been about. Put that with Wally, Lew, and I together again and you have a winning combination."

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Rachel Balkovec, new Low-A manager of the Tampa
Yankees' Rachel Balkovec on being Tampa manager
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants bobbles
No guarantees Barkley and Jones will be Giants for life
Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan in their bantamweight
Sterling's rematch with Yan moved to UFC 273
New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sums
Jets QB Zach Wilson sums up rookie season
Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on during
Giants fire Judge after two seasons
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dan Villari during warm-ups prior
LI's Villari leaves Michigan to play for Syracuse
Didn’t find what you were looking for?