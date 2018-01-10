The New Britain Bees, who play in the independent Atlantic League, will introduce former Met Wally Backman as their manager at a news conference in New Britain, Connecticut, Thursday.

Backman, a member of the 1986 World Series champion Mets, coached in the Mets’ minor-league system from 2009-16, managing at all three levels. His time with the organization ended in 2016, resulting in a public dispute over the nature of his departure.

New Britain, which plays in the same league as the Ducks, announced the hiring of Backman in November. Backman’s Bees will make their first trip to Long Island June 1-3. The Bees finished in last place in both the first and second half last season.