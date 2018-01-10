TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
SportsLocalDucks

Wally Backman to be introduced as New Britain Bees manager

New Britain, which plays in the same league as the Ducks, announced the hiring of Backman in November.

Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman during the

Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman during the game against the Salt Lake Bees in Pacific Coast League action at Smith's Ballpark on May 8, 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Smith

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The New Britain Bees, who play in the independent Atlantic League, will introduce former Met Wally Backman as their manager at a news conference in New Britain, Connecticut, Thursday.

Backman, a member of the 1986 World Series champion Mets, coached in the Mets’ minor-league system from 2009-16, managing at all three levels. His time with the organization ended in 2016, resulting in a public dispute over the nature of his departure.

New Britain, which plays in the same league as the Ducks, announced the hiring of Backman in November. Backman’s Bees will make their first trip to Long Island June 1-3. The Bees finished in last place in both the first and second half last season.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks looks on Hardaway might play during weekend
Fans try to catch a foul ball during Yanks to expand netting before start of season
Rashard Robinson, then of the 49ers, works out Court date set for Jets’ Robinson after arrest
The Giants interviewed former Broncos running backs coach Studesville ends 1st round of Giants’ interviews
Gerrit Cole of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in Cole still a Pirate, Yanks monitoring market
Rashard Robinson, then of the San Francisco 49ers, Cops: Jets CB Robinson had marijuana-laced candy