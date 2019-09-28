The Ducks made quick work of the High Point Rockers in the Liberty Division Championship Series this week. A three-game sweep gave the Ducks their fourth consecutive Atlantic League Championship Series berth, and another chance to capture their first league title since 2013.

The Atlantic League Championship Series is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip. The opponent was still unknown as of early Saturday evening. The Sugar Land Skeeters led the York Revolution two games to one in their best-of-five series.

Game 2 of the championship series is scheduled for Wednesday on Long Island and the Ducks will look to win a championship on the road next weekend in Game 3, 4, or 5.

Whichever opponent makes the trip to Long Island, the Ducks will have a chance at revenge. Sugar Land beat the Ducks in the Atlantic League Championship Series last year and in 2016 and York swept them in 2017.

Last week, it was the Ducks doing the sweeping. Three outstanding starting pitching performances and 16 runs in the first two games had a lot to do with that.

But, sometimes the best analysis is the most simplistic one. Ducks starting pitcher Seth Simmons, who allowed a run, two hits, struck out nine and walked two in seven innings of the Ducks 3-2 series-clinching win Friday night, took this approach when asked why the Ducks made the first three games of the playoffs look so easy.

“We’re the best team in this league,” he said. “That's what it boils down to. I believe in every single guy (we) put on the mound and every single guy that they put behind me when I’m on the mound.”

And there’s hard evidence supporting that. The Ducks won both the first and second half Liberty Division titles and, at 86-54, had the best overall record in the league.

But now, the final hurdle is directly in front of them.

For a manager that loves numbers as much as the Ducks' Wally Backman does, setting the starting rotation for the championship series will depend on the Ducks opponent.

Backman said that Darin Downs and Vin Mazzarro will start the first two games, but he was undecided whom he would send to the mound in Game 1 Tuesday night. Both starters turned in excellent performances in the Liberty Division Championship Series. Downs allowed two runs, three hits, struck out seven, and walked three in 6 1/3 innings in an 8-7 Game 1 win — a game that was a made a lot closer by a six-run seventh inning by the Rockers. Mazzaro allowed an unearned run, two hits, struck out 10, and walked four in eight innings in an 8-1 Game 2 victory.

“It’s a coin flip,” said Backman, who added that whoever pitches Game 1 would pitch a potential Game 5 on Sunday.

As for Games 3 and 4, Simmons certainly made his case with his Game 3 performance in the opening round. He, along with former major leaguers Brandon Beachy and Brian Matusz, are in the mix for the third and fourth starting spots.

Matusz threw a scoreless inning in Game 2 and was 2-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 45 strikeouts in nine starts (46 2/3 innings) this year. Beachy is 6-0 with a 2.85 ERA in nine appearances (41 innings).

“It could be Matusz back in the rotation,” Backman said. “We don’t know. (Pitching coach) Rick (Tomlin) and I will talk about that and go over that stuff.”

The Ducks, who played virtually every day in the final two months of the season, took Saturday off, will have an optional workout Sunday, and a full workout Monday before the championship series kicks off Tuesday night.

Backman said he will use those workouts, in part, to have some of the Ducks’ middle relievers, who weren’t used much in the opening round, throw and get back into a rhythm.

“We’re going to be rested, but we have to stay prepared,” Backman said. “The pitchers have to pitch, they can’t just sit down there. We’ve only used four guys in our bullpen so far.”