As a broadcaster, he is legend. As an athlete, not so much.

Bob Costas was back on Long Island Thursday night to be inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame and he took the opportunity to regale the crowd at the Watermill in Smithtown with a few funny anecdotes about his failed attempts to make the Commack South High School basketball and baseball teams.

“I was the last guy cut from both the baseball and basketball teams,” he said. “I don’t actually know if I was good enough to get close; maybe the coaches kept me around for amusement. I was fairly humorous.”

Costas said he was touched when Hall executive director Chris Vaccaro told him of his election and that he didn’t want to miss that.

“It’s kind of a blast-from-the-past sort of thing. I haven’t done much professionally on Long Island unless you count the handful of Long Island Ducks games I did, not as the Ducks announcer but with the Syracuse Blazers of the old Eastern Hockey League,” Costas said. “Apart from that, none of my professional life has played out on Long Island. But I did grow up here . . . I have a lot of pleasant memories connected to sports here. So what the heck? It’s a nice thing.”

Costas is joined in the 2019 class by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who went to Half Hollow Hills West High; Liberty star and North Babylon High product Bria Hartley; Bill Kropp, who coached Sachem to more than 500 volleyball victories before starting the volleyball program at St. Joseph’s College; highly-decorated wrestling coach Guy Leggio from Bay Shore; martial arts expert Jerry Figgiani of Middle Island; and Sam Kornhauser, who coached the Stony Brook football program as it elevated from Division III to Division I.

Half Hollow Hills High alum Scott Beigel and West Islip native Aaron Feis – who both perished trying to protect students in the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High in Parkland, Fla., received special recognition awards. The Ward Melville Boys Lacrosse program received special recognition for its dynasty years. The New York Cuban Giants received a historic recognition award; founded in Babylon in 1885, they were the first African-American professional baseball club in history.

Costas doesn’t have much reason to visit Long Island much – most of his friends and family are no longer here – but he does keep up with Don DeMola, the star pitcher from the Commack South team that Costas didn’t make. DeMola, who went on to pitch in the majors for the Expos, attended the festivities.

Costas said being from Long Island played a big role in his becoming a professional broadcaster.

“Living on Long Island, the media – with the exception of Newsday or News 12 and a handful of other outlets – is New York City media,” he said. “ So I was listening to Mel Allen, Red Barber and Lindsay Nelson and Marty Glickman. I was getting some of the very best in sports media. Some of that seeped in . . . in my desire to become one of them.”