The Shinnecock crowds were on Phil Mickelson’s side on Sunday, just like they always are when their favorite son is playing on Long Island.

The cheers were long and loud as he made his way to a respectable 69 in the final round of the Open at Shinnecock, finishing well back but on a decidedly higher note than the way he left the course on Saturday.

The controversy he created by deliberately putting a moving ball on the 13th hole on Saturday, preventing it from rolling off the green and also calculating that it would cost him a two-stroke penalty, seemed pretty inconsequential to the masses that followed him for his early round.

On that same 13th hole on Sunday he made a 6-foot putt for par then pumped his arms in the air, took the ball out of the hole and tossed it to the crowd, thrusting his putter skyward.

“It was like he won the Masters,” said playing partner Rickie Fowler.

His actions Saturday raised questions of disqualification through parts of the golf world. He went so far as to call USGA CEO Mike Davis to inquire whether he should have been disqualified.

“Phil really did want to understand how the rule operates,” Davis said late Saturday. “Frankly, as he said to me, ‘Mike, I don’t want to play in this championship if I should have been disqualified.’” Davis said he assured Mickelson that the rules were applied correctly, and thus Mickelson had a delightful stroll with Fowler on Sunday.

“I think the real question is what am I going to do next?” said Mickelson on Sunday as he scurried to the players hospitality area after a full half hour of signing autographs and posing for selfies, some he took himself. “I don’t know.”

Autograph seekers four-deep pleaded for his precious signature. At no point could it be heard that the Saturday situation had any bearing on his popularity.

“It’s for my dad,” they called, on Father’s Day.

“It’s for my mom.”

It’s for my son.”

“It’s for me, just for me.”

And several in the crowd called out, “You’re a class act Phil, I don’t care what they say.”

Mickelson’s remarks on Saturday added some fuel to the fire, one that had quickly been extinguished in the hearts of his fan base.

“I don’t mean it disrespectful. If you are taking it that way, I’m sorry,” Mickelson said rather defiantly on Saturday after taking a 10 on the 13th hole and signing for an 81. “If somebody’s offended by that, I apologize to them, but toughen up. It’s not meant that way. I simply wanted to get on to the next hole.

“At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty and moved on. It’s my understanding of the rules. I’ve had multiple times where I’ve wanted to do that. I just finally did.”

His wife Amy and their three children met him at the end on Sunday, with plenty of hugs and kisses and a planned trip to New York City for the week.

“You know, everybody is going to have a bad day,” Amy said of her husband’s unfortunate Saturday. “I think he could have handled it a little better. But it’s time to move past. It’s a new day. Today was a pretty good one.”

Shaking Mickelson’s hand and giving him a big hug outside the scoring room after the round was Jimmy Dunne, Shinnecock member, accomplished player and friend to many players at the top of the game. What did the “Dunne Man” think of the Mickelson situation?

“It’s over,” he said.