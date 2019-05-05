TODAY'S PAPER
New Hyde Park's Bob Nordman, 71, finishes 107th marathon

Bob Nordman of New Hyde Park is shown

Bob Nordman of New Hyde Park is shown after finishing the Long Island Marathon on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Photo Credit: Jordan Lauterbach

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Bob Nordman, New Hyde Park

What’s going to keep Bob Nordman from running marathons?  Nothing!

“I think it was T.S Elliot who said, ‘you’ll never know how far you can go, until you try,” Nordman said. “So I’ll see how far I can go.”

Nordman, 71, completed his 107th marathon Sunday. He finished in four hours, 43 minutes, 42.6 seconds and was first in the male age 70-74 division. He estimates that he has run 15 Long Island Marathons.  His 100th marathon came at the same event in 2016, he said.

Nordman’s running goal is simple.

“To finish upright and alive,” he said.

Nordman added that he was pleased with the marathon’s new course design.

“I think we spent less time on the Wantagh [Parkway], which was a big plus,” he said. “We went through some residential areas, but the rain kept a lot of spectators [inside].”

Although time on the Wantagh was lessoned, the Southern State Parkway still provided some difficulty.

“It’s a long incline,” Nordman said. “In a car, you’d never notice it.”

