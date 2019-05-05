TODAY'S PAPER
Massapequa's Michele Walker triumphs in 10K

Michele Walker of Massapequa wins the women's 10K

Michele Walker of Massapequa wins the women's 10K race on Long Island Marathon Sunday at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on May 5, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Michele Walker, Massapequa

Victory or not, Massapequa’s Michele Walker is just happy her hamstring is finally healthy, The 36-year-old entered the 10-kilometer race at the Long Island Marathon Sunday to test out an injury she suffered while training two months ago. Not only did she get good results on that front, but Walker also won the race in 39 minutes, 23.8 seconds.

“I’ve only been training for about six weeks, so this was the first race of the season to kind of test out my fitness,” said Walker, who is a clinical specialist for the medical technology company, Medtronic. “I’m happy.”

Walker said she didn’t mind the rainy weather too much, with the exception of all the puddles throughout the course.

“You get soggy feet, so you’re soaking wet before the start of the race,” Walker said. “That kind of stinks. But, beside running through puddles, it was not too bad…The temperature was perfect and the wind wasn’t too bad.”

Once she got on the course, it was all about staying focused.

“It was kind of empty, especially in the front,” Walker said. “So, you’re kind of running by yourself. You just try and stay focused and try to keep pushing.”

Walker said she plans to run the New York City Marathon in November.

Jordan Lauterbach

