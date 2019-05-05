TODAY'S PAPER
West Islip man wins Long Island Marathon

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Dan Gargaro, a 29- year old West Islip man won the Long Island Marathon in two hours, 30 minutes, 15.7 seconds.

Gargaro ran through rain for all 26.2 miles. It was his third overall marathon and second victory. He won the Central Park Marathon in 2016, he said. It was his first Long Island marathon, he said. 

"I like it. Its very flat," Gargaro said of the course. "I live in West Islip so I live in Pancake village.... it was really rough towards the end, but I held on. I'm just happy to be here. It hasn't really hit me yet." 

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

