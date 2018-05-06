Thomas Rammelkamp, 28, a former Miller Place resident who now lives in Virginia, won the Long Island Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 12 seconds.

The race represented a bit of redemption for Rammelkamp, who had to pull out of the Boston Marathon earlier this year with a case of hypothermia. It was his seventh marathon and first victory.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Rammelkamp said. “I knew I was going to win with about four miles to go. It was just kind of overwhelming.”

Gabrielle Russo, 33, of Patchogue, won the women’s division of the Long Island Marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, 36 seconds.

Russo, a Pennsylvania native, won the Suffolk Marathon last October.

“I ran the Boston Marathon three weeks ago in what were some pretty epic conditions,” Russo said. “So the plan today was to come back and take advantage of some really nice weather and a home course after a really long training cycle. I’m ready for some time off.”

She is an assistant professor of anthropology at Stony Brook University. Her time was a personal best, she said.