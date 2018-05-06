TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Sports

Former Miller Place resident, SBU professor win Long Island Marathon

Thomas Rammelkamp had to pull out of the Boston Marathon with a case of hypothermia, while Gabrielle Russo while fresh off of running the race three weeks ago.

Thomas Rammelkamp, 28, a former Miller Place resident

Thomas Rammelkamp, 28, a former Miller Place resident who now lives in Virginia, won the Long Island Marathon Sunday. Gabrielle Russo, 33, of Patchogue, won the women's race. Photo Credit: Deon Hampton; Michael Cusanelli

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Thomas Rammelkamp, 28, a former Miller Place resident who now lives in Virginia, won the Long Island Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 12 seconds.

The race represented a bit of redemption for Rammelkamp, who had to pull out of the Boston Marathon earlier this year with a case of hypothermia. It was his seventh marathon and first victory.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Rammelkamp said. “I knew I was going to win with about four miles to go. It was just kind of overwhelming.”

Gabrielle Russo, 33, of Patchogue, won the women’s division of the Long Island Marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, 36 seconds.

Russo, a Pennsylvania native, won the Suffolk Marathon last October.

“I ran the Boston Marathon three weeks ago in what were some pretty epic conditions,” Russo said. “So the plan today was to come back and take advantage of some really nice weather and a home course after a really long training cycle. I’m ready for some time off.”

She is an assistant professor of anthropology at Stony Brook University. Her time was a personal best, she said.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale celebrates a basket Fizdale appears to be right man for Knicks
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves connects on Rieber: Braves rewriting the script in the NL East
Matt Harvey of the Mets walks off the Conforto on Harvey: Good teammate, good friend
Steven Matz gave up only one run, three Best: Matz finds a groove following 10-day hiatus
Todd Frazier of the Mets reacts after hitting Mets waste Matz’s strong start, lose to Rockies
Nathan Shepherd on the practice field during the Jets’ Shepherd did it the old fashioned way