Al Trautwig's contract not renewed by MSG Network

Al Trautwig, one of MSG’s most prominent on-air figures for three decades, no longer works for the network after not having his contract renewed last year.

"I have over 30 years of wonderful memories at MSG," he said on Monday via email. "Unfortunately, the non-renewal of my contract after 30 years with no real explanation is not one of them."

MSG said in a statement, "Al will always be one of the great broadcasters in sports television and we wish him all the best."

Trautwig, 65, took a leave of absence in September 2019 for what was described as personal reasons after he appeared unwell to many viewers during coverage of a Rangers' preseason game.

At the time Trautwig, who grew up in Franklin Square, said in a statement he looked forward to returning to "what I love most — bringing New York fans the coverage they crave on MSG Networks."

That December, he returned with a pre-recorded interview with Rangers president John Davidson, but he did not appear for the rest of that winter sports season or the current one.

Many viewers assumed his ongoing absence was related to the apparent health problem he had in 2019, but he said that was not the case. He said his medical issue was resolved within two weeks of the September 2019 incident.

"MSG’s decision, to my knowledge, was not based on my health as I am healthy and was cleared to return to air by doctors MSG requested I consult," Trautwig said.

Trautwig has an extensive resume of national TV work in a variety of sports announcing roles in addition to his local presence. He joined MSG in 1989 and had been a studio hosting staple.

He said that because of the "state of sports" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he is uncertain of his future in the business. He said he has been and plans to continue teaching at Adelphi, his alma mater.