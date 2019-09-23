Al Trautwig, a longtime MSG Networks host and announcer, has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, MSG confirmed on Monday.
The network did not detail a reason for Trautwig’s leave, but his appearance during a Rangers preseason game last week alarmed some viewers. His leave was reported first by The New York Post.
Trautwig, 63, who grew up in Franklin Square, said in a statement released by MSG, “I’m going to be taking some personal time off, and look forward to returning to what I love most – bringing New York fans the coverage they crave on MSG Networks.”
Bill Pidto figures to have an increased studio role during Trautwig’s absence.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.