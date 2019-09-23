TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsMedia

Al Trautwig takes leave of absence from MSG Networks

Commencement Speaker Al Trautwig addresses graduates during Adelphi's

Commencement Speaker Al Trautwig addresses graduates during Adelphi's graduation at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, May 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Al Trautwig, a longtime MSG Networks host and announcer, has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, MSG confirmed on Monday.

The network did not detail a reason for Trautwig’s leave, but his appearance during a Rangers preseason game last week alarmed some viewers. His leave was reported first by The New York Post.

Trautwig, 63, who grew up in Franklin Square, said in a statement released by MSG, “I’m going to be taking some personal time off, and look forward to returning to what I love most – bringing New York fans the coverage they crave on MSG Networks.”

Bill Pidto figures to have an increased studio role during Trautwig’s absence.
 

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Texas Tech's Andre Emmett reaches out to control Ex-Net, Texas Tech star Andre Emmett shot to death
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, center, stands with Cuomo breaks ground for Islanders arena at Belmont
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, shown here at Glauber: A glimpse of what might be for Gettleman's Giants
Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo skates with the puck Rangers' DeAngelo practices days after agreeing to deal 
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees looks on from Sanchez practices, but return not certain
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on Gase working on fixing holes in Jets' offense
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search