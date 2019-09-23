Al Trautwig, a longtime MSG Networks host and announcer, has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, MSG confirmed on Monday.

The network did not detail a reason for Trautwig’s leave, but his appearance during a Rangers preseason game last week alarmed some viewers. His leave was reported first by The New York Post.

Trautwig, 63, who grew up in Franklin Square, said in a statement released by MSG, “I’m going to be taking some personal time off, and look forward to returning to what I love most – bringing New York fans the coverage they crave on MSG Networks.”

Bill Pidto figures to have an increased studio role during Trautwig’s absence.

