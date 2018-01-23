ESPN is close to announcing a deal to add Alex Rodriguez to its “Sunday Night Baseball” booth as an analyst, the Sporting News reported on Tuesday.

Rodriguez would replace Yankees manager Aaron Boone in that role, just as he replaced Boone as the Yankees’ third baseman after the 2003 season. Rodriguez would work alongside Jessica Mendoza and new play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian.

The Sporting News said Rodriguez would continue to work as a studio analyst for Fox in the postseason, a job for which he has gotten good reviews over the past two years.

The talent-sharing arrangement is unusual, but the report said it was made possible by the recent news that Disney, which owns ESPN, had made an offer to buy many of Fox’s assets, including its regional sports networks.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez when Boone suffered a severe knee injury in the offseason after Boone had hit the ALCS-clinching home run against the Red Sox in 2003.