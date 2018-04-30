TODAY'S PAPER
Alex Rodriguez to appear with Mike Francesa Tuesday

Eli Manning, Jay Wright also scheduled to appear on host’s return to WFAN.

Alex Rodriguez attends the Time 100 Gala at

Alex Rodriguez attends the Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
WFAN began running ads on Monday promoting three prominent guests for Mike Francesa’s return to the station Tuesday: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, current Giant Eli Manning and Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright.

All are longtime guests of Francesa, in Rodriguez’s case including an infamous appearance in 2013 during which he lied to the host about his use of performance enhancing drugs.

But the two have remained close — apparently close enough that A-Rod was willing and able to bypass ESPN’s policy against having people who work for it appear on competing local stations.

ESPN has made occasional exceptions to allow its personnel to appear on WFAN and in this case opted not to stand in Rodriguez’s way. The network responded to an inquiry by simply saying through a spokesman, “He is scheduled to appear.” (At 3:30 p.m., by the way.)

Asked last week by Newsday about Francesa’s return, Rodriguez said he was “surprised,” “excited” and “thrilled,” and added, “I was joking with Mike about what his next big trick is, because Mike always has reveals. He wasn’t going to just play golf in Florida.”

Rodriguez, who joined ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew this year, is expected to appear during the season on ESPN New York radio as well.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

