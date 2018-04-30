WFAN began running ads on Monday promoting three prominent guests for Mike Francesa’s return to the station Tuesday: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, current Giant Eli Manning and Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright.

All are longtime guests of Francesa, in Rodriguez’s case including an infamous appearance in 2013 during which he lied to the host about his use of performance enhancing drugs.

But the two have remained close — apparently close enough that A-Rod was willing and able to bypass ESPN’s policy against having people who work for it appear on competing local stations.

ESPN has made occasional exceptions to allow its personnel to appear on WFAN and in this case opted not to stand in Rodriguez’s way. The network responded to an inquiry by simply saying through a spokesman, “He is scheduled to appear.” (At 3:30 p.m., by the way.)

Asked last week by Newsday about Francesa’s return, Rodriguez said he was “surprised,” “excited” and “thrilled,” and added, “I was joking with Mike about what his next big trick is, because Mike always has reveals. He wasn’t going to just play golf in Florida.”

Rodriguez, who joined ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew this year, is expected to appear during the season on ESPN New York radio as well.