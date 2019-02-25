Newsday earns three APSE Top 10 honors so far

Newsday has won three top-10 honors at The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest this week in Orlando, Florida.

The judging is ongoing and not all categories have been announced.

Jim Baumbach won in the breaking news category for reporting that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was set to announce an unusual agreement for the Islanders to split their home games between Barclays Center in Brooklyn and their old home, Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, for the 2018-19 season.

The video “We are Brentwood: A season with the Brentwood High School girls soccer team” won in the video category. Two Brentwood High School students were allegedly murdered by the street gang, MS-13, in September of 2016 and several members of the girls soccer team were friends with the murdered teens. The video, by Jeffrey Basinger, Raychel Brightman, Robert Cassidy and Randee Daddona, chronicles the Brentwood girls soccer team during the 2017 season.

Jim McIsaac’s photo of Mets players Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith colliding and missing a pop-up won in the sports action photo category.