TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Newsday earns three APSE Top 10 honors so far

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith of the Mets

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith of the Mets collide and miss a pop-up, allowing a run to score in the 13th inning against the Giants at Citi Field on Monday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday has won three top-10 honors at The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest this week in Orlando, Florida.

The judging is ongoing and not all categories have been announced.

Jim Baumbach won in the breaking news category for reporting that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was set to announce an unusual agreement for the Islanders to split their home games between Barclays Center in Brooklyn and their old home, Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, for the 2018-19 season.

The video “We are Brentwood: A season with the Brentwood High School girls soccer team” won in the video category. Two Brentwood High School students were allegedly murdered by the street gang, MS-13, in September of 2016 and several members of the girls soccer team were friends with the murdered teens. The video, by Jeffrey Basinger, Raychel Brightman, Robert Cassidy and Randee Daddona, chronicles the Brentwood girls soccer team during the 2017 season.

Jim McIsaac’s photo of Mets players Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith colliding and missing a pop-up won in the sports action photo category.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits an RBI double Yankees, Hicks agree to seven-year, $70M extension
Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates against the Minnesota Rangers trade Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg
Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium Yankees add Andy Pettitte as special advisor to GM
New York snaps an 18 game home losing Highlights: Knicks 130, Spurs 118
Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks reacts after Knicks hold off weary Spurs to end 18-game MSG slide
Allen Crabbe #33, D'Angelo Russell #1, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Nets playing like winners down stretch