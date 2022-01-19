NBC's Olympics coverage to explore more than just the athletes

The show will go on at NBC next month despite the assorted political and pandemic-related problems associated with the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Network executives confirmed as much on Wednesday in a video presentation in lieu of the customary pre-Olympics news conference, one that detailed the most complicated, extensive coverage plan in Winter Games history.

Even in the absence of reporters, NBC host Mike Tirico did press Molly Solomon, president of NBC Olympics production, on the controversial geopolitical backdrop of the Games and how the network plans to handle it.

"We’re going to be focusing on telling the stories of Team USA and covering the competition," she said, "but the world as we all know is a really complicated place right now, and we understand there are some difficult issues regarding the host nation.

"Our coverage will provide perspective on China’s place in the world and the geopolitical context in which these Games are being held. But the athletes do remain the centerpiece of our coverage."

NBC has hired a journalist and a cultural historian who are experts on China to work with Tirico, and NBC News will be on site to cover potential developments. But politics are not NBC’s only challenge.

There are the familiar time zone gymnastics of a host city 13 hours ahead of New York, and thanks to COVID-19, venues mostly will be empty of spectators and there will be no active NHL players in the hockey tournament.

In all, NBC Universal plans more than 2,800 hours of coverage from Feb. 2-20 – a time frame that overlaps Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, which NBC also will carry.

The Opening Ceremony on NBC and its Peacock streaming service will be shown live on the morning of Feb. 4, then again in prime time that night.

Beijing’s time zone will allow NBC to show some events live in prime time that occur in the morning in China. That includes going immediately from Super Bowl coverage to live bobsled and skating finals in Beijing.

NBC’s broadcast mothership will have 18 nights of prime-time coverage – not including Super Bowl Sunday.

Peacock will stream all NBCUniversal coverage on its premium tier, an important milestone in the "direct-to-consumer" evolution of live sports for pay TV "cord-cutters."

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App will show live events for those who authenticate as TV subscribers.

With NBCSN having closed for business on Dec. 31, the company’s cable networks for the Games will be USA Network and CNBC, which will carry nearly 500 hours of coverage.

USA Network will be the Games’ primary cable home, with nearly 400 hours, including all 15 sports. CNBC will have around 80 hours of coverage, mostly in the evening and primarily focused on curling and hockey.

Among the stars NBC hopes will attract viewers are Shaun White (snowboarding), Chloe Kim (snowboarding), Nathan Chen (figure skating), Mikaela Shiffrin (skiing) and the U.S. women’s hockey team.

Four-time Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn will join NBC as an analyst.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said the experience gained covering the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games last summer will help this time.

As for the challenge of carrying both the Olympics and Super Bowl on the same day, he said, "If we can’t get excited for that, we’re probably in the wrong business. So I think it’s fantastic."

To accommodate the live events, NBC again will broadcast its primetime Olympics show live across all U.S. time zones.

The plan for Super Bowl Sunday on NBC is to cover the Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon, then switch to Super Bowl pregame coverage, then go back to Beijing after the game.

As for Tirico, the plan is for him to host in Beijing until Feb. 10, then fly to Los Angeles, where he will host Olympics shows on Feb. 11 and 12, then the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, before returning to China.

As was the case for the Tokyo Games, the COVID-reduced footprint on site will lead to a greater one at NBC Sports’ Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters, where more than 1,000 people working on the Olympics will be based.

Like other networks, NBC has refined and improved its remote production over the past two years.

Said Bevacqua, "Right or wrongly, for good or for bad, we’ve been dealing with live sports during a pandemic for 18 months."