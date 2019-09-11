TODAY'S PAPER
Boomer Esiason to host new syndicated interview show 'Game Time with Boomer Esiason'

Boomer Esiason discusses preparations for Friday's Empire Challenge

Boomer Esiason discusses preparations for Friday's Empire Challenge high school football game at Hofstra University on June 12, 2019. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Boomer Esiason announced on Wednesday a new, half-hour interview show, “Game Time with Boomer Esiason,” that will premiere on Saturday and be syndicated on 210 television stations around the nation.

The show will air year-round at a designated day and time in each market. It can be seen on WCBS-TV (Channel 2) in New York at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Esiason, who co-hosts WFAN’s morning show and is longtime panelist on CBS’ “The NFL Today,” left Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” program before this season, saying he wanted to focus on a new television project.

The format is one-on-one interviews, starting with Billie Jean King for the premiere. Other upcoming guests include Joe Namath, Mark Messier and Nadia Comaneci.

“I look forward to sitting down with some of the most compelling figures in the sports and entertainment world to explore their defining journeys," Esiason said in a news release. "Each episode will offer rich human interest stories and provide fans the opportunity to get a better insight on their favorite personalities, both personally and professionally."

