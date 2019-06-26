WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has been elected to the 2019 class of the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame, his morning show co-host Gregg Giannotti announced on-air on Wednesday.

Esiason, who grew up in East Islip, will join three current WFAN colleagues already in the Hall – John Sterling, Suzyn Waldman and Mike Francesa – as well as ESPN New York Radio’s Michael Kay.

Esiason first joined WFAN's morning show on Sept. 4, 2007, then with co-host Craig Carton. Giannotti became his new co-host in January 2018. Esiason also is an analyst of CBS's "The NFL Today" and Showtime's "Inside the NFL." He also was the in-booth analyst for Westwood One radio’s national “Monday Night Football” package until ending his 18-year run before the start of the 2018 season.

After retiring after the 1997 season, Esiason debuted as a commentator for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and called those games for two years. He also co-hosted a weekly NFL preview show “In the Huddle” from 1998 to 2002 with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. He was the host of the "Boomer Esiason Show" on WLW in Cincinnati from 1999 to 2002, and.also hosted “The Boomer Esiason Show” on Madison Square Garden Network.