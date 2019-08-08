TODAY'S PAPER
Boomer Esiason leaving Showtime's 'Inside the NFL'

Boomer Esiason, left, and Phil Simms talk during Showtime's Inside the NFL on Sept. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott / Showtime

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Boomer Esiason announced on Twitter on Thursday that he is leaving the cast of Showtime's "Inside the NFL."

"Showtime and I have mutually agreed that I will step away from my role on Inside The NFL this coming season so I can devote the time necessary for a new show venture that I will announce next week," Esiason tweeted. "I want to personally thank Showtime for 5 great years."

Esiason, who co-hosts WFAN's morning show and is a longtime NFL studio analyst for CBS, last year gave up his longrunning job as an analyst for Westwood One radio on its "Monday Night Football" coverage.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

