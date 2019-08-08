Boomer Esiason announced on Twitter on Thursday that he is leaving the cast of Showtime's "Inside the NFL."
"Showtime and I have mutually agreed that I will step away from my role on Inside The NFL this coming season so I can devote the time necessary for a new show venture that I will announce next week," Esiason tweeted. "I want to personally thank Showtime for 5 great years."
Esiason, who co-hosts WFAN's morning show and is a longtime NFL studio analyst for CBS, last year gave up his longrunning job as an analyst for Westwood One radio on its "Monday Night Football" coverage.
