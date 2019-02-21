TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
SportsMedia

Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo dies at 62

Nick Cafardo, former Boston Globe sports columnist, poses

Nick Cafardo, former Boston Globe sports columnist, poses in this undated photo. Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer has died after collapsing at the Red Sox's spring training ballpark. He was 62. The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, and Red Sox medical staff was unable to revive him. (John Ioven/The Boston Globe via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo has died after collapsing at the Red Sox's spring training ballpark. He was 62.

The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday and Red Sox medical staff was unable to revive him.

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 and covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team's first NFL championship in 2001. He returned to baseball and has covered the Red Sox and the major leagues for the past 15 years.

He was covering spring training on Thursday when he collapsed on a sidewalk outside the Red Sox clubhouse. The newspaper said it was his day off, but "Cafardo's love of baseball and commitment to his craft compelled him to report to JetBlue Park."

Associated
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller looks to pass the Stony Brook has emerging stars in women's lacrosse
Duke's Zion Williamson reacts after falling as his What does Zion do now? Knicks, NBAers give advice
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso takes part in Pete Alonso - not Peter - a defensive revelation 
Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino throws a bullpen session Yanks' Ottavino impressive in simulated game
New York Giants secondary coach Lou Anarumo at Giants lose defensive backs coach to Bengals
Rangers forward Lias Andersson shoots the puck against Rangers call up Andersson