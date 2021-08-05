TODAY'S PAPER
Sources: Brendan Burke close to new MSG Networks deal to stay as Islanders broadcaster

Play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke prepares to work a

Play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke prepares to work a preseason game between the Islanders and Rangers at Barclays Center on Oct. 4, 2016. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Brendan Burke is close to signing a new contract with MSG Networks to remain as the Islanders’ lead TV play-by-play man, industry sources said on Thursday.

Burke’s return was no sure thing upon the expiration of the original five-year deal he signed in 2016. With Pat Foley entering his final season calling Blackhawks games – and with the plan to have Foley share the job during the transition season – Burke was in the mix for that job.

Burke also had a prominent role for NBC on its national telecasts, and with both Turner and ESPN carrying NHL games this coming season, it is likely Burke will continue doing national work as well.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

