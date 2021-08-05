Brendan Burke is close to signing a new contract with MSG Networks to remain as the Islanders’ lead TV play-by-play man, industry sources said on Thursday.

Burke’s return was no sure thing upon the expiration of the original five-year deal he signed in 2016. With Pat Foley entering his final season calling Blackhawks games – and with the plan to have Foley share the job during the transition season – Burke was in the mix for that job.

Burke also had a prominent role for NBC on its national telecasts, and with both Turner and ESPN carrying NHL games this coming season, it is likely Burke will continue doing national work as well.