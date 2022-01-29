TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Carlos Beltran hired by YES as Yankees game announcer

Yankees rightfielder Carlos Beltran comes out from the

Yankees rightfielder Carlos Beltran comes out from the dugout for batting practice at Yankee Stadium during the American League Wild Card Game on Oct. 6, 2015. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

After two years out of the game, is 2022 going to be a busy year for Carlos Beltran?

YES.

Beltran, the top new candidate on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot, has been added to the YES stable of Yankees game announcers.

YES announcer Jack Curry broke the news on Friday on Twitter. Beltran, the former Mets and Yankees star and would-have-been Mets manager, will work 36 Yankees games in the booth this season.

Beltran will pick up some of the slack left by David Cone’s reduced schedule because of his new gig with ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and the retirement of Ken Singleton.

Beltran, 44, was hired as Mets manager in the 2019 offseason. But he was let go soon after news of his involvement as a player in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal became public.

Before that, Beltran was a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after retiring following the Astros' 2017 World Series-winning season, which some consider tainted.

Beltran will be on the baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. It will be interesting to see if the voters hold his involvement in the Astros scandal against him.

Beltran was a nine-time All-Star, a Rooke of the Year, and won three Gold Gloves in centerfield.

Beltran hit .279 with 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases in a 20-year career. He added 16 postseason home runs, including eight in a playoff performance for the ages for the Astros in 2004.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers skates with the
Rangers need more secondary scoring to be elite
The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by the
Knicks can't keep up with Bucks and Antetokounmpo
\Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reacts after Wild left
Zibanejad's apparent tying goal with 1.9 seconds left is disallowed
Mathew Barzal and Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders
Isles' game vs. Kraken postponed by winter storm
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist waves to fans during
Lundqvist: 'It's all about what happened, not so much what didn't happen'
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and his family watch
All hail Henrik! Rangers retire goalie great's number
Didn’t find what you were looking for?