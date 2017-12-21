TODAY'S PAPER
CBSSN to air show jumping at Nassau Coliseum

The Longines Masters show jumping event comes to

The Longines Masters show jumping event comes to Nassau Coliseum in April 2018. Photo Credit: FRANCK CASTEL

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
CBS Sports Network plans to televise six hours of the Longines Masters of New York, a show jumping competition for horses set for April 26-29 at Nassau Coliseum.

The TV partnership is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The event will conclude a two-leg Team Europe versus Team USA competition that began earlier this month in Paris, with Europe winning, 9-6.

The telecast from the Coliseum will include the first live coverage in the United States of the Longines Speed Challenge.

This is the third season of the Longines Masters Series. The first two seasons its U.S. leg was held in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale in January.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

