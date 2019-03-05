CC Sabathia joins ESPN in final season with Yankees

CC Sabathia won't be waiting until his retirement kicks in at the end of the 2019 season to join the media ranks.

The Yankees lefthander has reached an agreement with ESPN to serve in a variety of roles this season, the network announced Tuesday morning.

“As I begin to look toward the future, I’m excited to have this opportunity with ESPN,” Sabathia said in a statement. “With that said, my singular focus is on winning another World Series Championship for Yankees fans and the city of New York.”

Sabathia will contribute as an analyst to various ESPN shows during the 2019 baseball season, including its flagship "SportsCenter" program, plus "Get Up!," "First Take," "Golic & Wingo" on the radio and occasional appearances on "Baseball Tonight." He also will be a guest host periodically on ESPN Radio New York's midday show, "Humpty & Canty," heard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 98.7 FM.

Sabathia will debut during ESPN’s spring training coverage in late March.

“We’re excited to work with CC, especially as part of this unique arrangement during the final year of his storied career," ESPN vice president of production Dave Roberts said. "He has proven to be highly knowledgeable, candid and perceptive about the sport of baseball, as well as an avid sports fan in general. That will translate well for fans across ESPN platforms.”

Sabathia is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA in 18 seasons with the Indians, Brewers and Yankees. He joined the Yankees in 2009 and helped them win the World Series that season, going 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA in the regular season and 3-1 in the postseason.