TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsMedia

Charles Barkley apologizes for comment about hitting a woman

In this June 25, 2018, photo Charles Barkley

In this June 25, 2018, photo Charles Barkley arrives for the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.  Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Charles Barkley has issued an apology for a comment he made to a female political reporter about hitting her.

Axios reporter Alexi McCammond wrote on Twitter Tuesday night that when she questioned Barkley on his indecisiveness over the Democratic presidential hopefuls, Barkley told her “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you.” McCammond says when she objected to his remarks, Barkley told her she “couldn’t take a joke.”

Barkley, a former NBA player who works as a basketball analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA, issued an apology on Wednesday through TurnerSportsPR on Twitter saying his comment was “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Barley said in the statement that “it was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Igor Shesterkin appears during Rangers goalie prospect Shesterkin waiting in the wings
Dwayne Haskins of the Redskins is sacked by Adams has no doubt he'll set sack record for defensive backs
Chandler Jones of the Cardinals forces Daniel Glauber: Jones uses bye week to address ball security
Le'Veon Bell of the Jets looks on prior Bell expresses frustration with NFL drug tests
Giants tight end Scott Simonson walks back to Giants catch a break with Simonson back on roster
Former U.S. national team soccer captain Claudio Reyna Reports: Claudio Reyna to leave NYCFC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search