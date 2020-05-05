CBS announced on Tuesday that it has hired Charles Davis as the analyst alongside play-by-play man Ian Eagle on its No. 2 NFL broadcasting team. Davis will succeed Dan Fouts, who was let go by the network. Fouts had worked with Eagle since 2010.

Davis had been with Fox since 2006, and was that network’s No. 2 NFL game analyst, working with Kevin Burkhardt. Fox now will need to replace him in that role. The New York Post recently reported Fox had eyed longtime Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for that job before Olsen signed a one-year deal to play for the Seahawks.

After last season, Tony Romo re-signed with CBS to remain its No. 1 NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz.