Chris Carlin to co-host evening show on ESPN New York radio

Chris Carlin.

Chris Carlin. Credit: SNY

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Chris Carlin will join ESPN New York radio on Jan. 2 with a 7-10 p.m. show weeknights, the station announced on Tuesday. It also announced that Alan Hahn will get a new 1-3 p.m. show starting that day with a partner to be named.

That partner is expected to be WFAN's Bart Scott, who likely will move to ESPN early in the new year, but not right away. WFAN plans to use its contractual hold on Scott to prevent him from starting in January.

Carlin was fired by WFAN in September, less than two years after being hired with Maggie Gray and Scott to replace Mike Francesa when he first left afternoon drive time in December 2017.

The 1 to 3 p.m. slot on ESPN New York previously had been occupied by Stephen A. Smith's national show.

WFAN has yet to announce its new lineup as of Jan. 2, but Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts are expected to succeed Mike Francesa in afternoon drive time.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

