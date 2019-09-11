Chris Carlin left a good job on Philadelphia sports radio for a dream job at WFAN late in 2017, but it lasted less than two years, ending with his abrupt departure from the station on Wednesday.

Carlin, a former producer for the “Mike and the Mad Dog” show, announced the news on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m.

“I’m sad to say today was my last day at WFAN,” he wrote. “I want to thank CBS Radio and Entercom for giving me an incredible opportunity for the last 2 years.”

Carlin declined to comment further when contacted by Newsday and also declined to comment on the timing of the move and whether it was his decision for him to leave immediately or the station’s.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the year, and he already had been told that his option would not be picked up. But until this week it appeared the station might let things ride until December..

Radio stations often are reluctant to allow lame ducks to remain on the air, so WFAN’s parent company, Entercom, may have decided to let Carlin go sooner rather than later. Also, Thursday is the start of the autumn ratings book



“We can confirm that Chris Carlin is no longer with WFAN," an Entercom spokeswoman said. "We appreciate his many contributions and wish him all the best.”

She also said that his partners, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, will continue in the 1 to 3 p.m. time slot for now.

Carlin, Gray and Scott came to WFAN to succeed Mike Francesa in afternoon drive time, but four months after leaving the station Francesa returned, displacing the show known as “CMB.”

Since then, it widely has been assumed that by late 2019 the station would alter a roster that had it paying eight hosts over four shows from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Carlin appeared to be the most vulnerable, so his departure is not a shock beyond the timing of it. Gray and Scott appear to have futures at Entercom, with CBS Sports Radio a possibility in addition to WFAN, especially for Gray.

There figure to be more moves to come, whether or not Francesa chooses to stay into 2020. Entercom’s regional president, Susan Larkin, has met with some hosts’ agents as she plots a course for 2020 and beyond.

In Carlin’s tweet, he wrote, “I’m proud to count Bart and Maggie among my closest friends. They truly are what my brother calls 'back alley people,' those who you want with you in the toughest situations. I’ll always know we had a chance to do something special, but sometimes things just don’t work out the way you hope.

“Still, we bonded and responded, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished by finishing in the Top 3 in four consecutive ratings books. I can’t wait to see them take the show to the next level and finish what we started. Special thanks also to Shaun Morash and Chris McMonigle for all their help with CMB. Great guys with bright futures.

“Most especially, thank you to everyone who listened. Whether you liked or hated the show, you tuned in, and I’ll be forever grateful.

“See you soon. #WeAllWeGot”