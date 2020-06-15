TODAY'S PAPER
Entercom's Chris Oliviero on possible Craig Carton return to WFAN: 'Who knows?'

Former WFAN sports talk radio celebrity Craig Carton

Former WFAN sports talk radio celebrity Craig Carton leaves federal court in Manhattan on April 5, 2019, following his sentencing in a ticket resale Ponzi fraud scheme. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Chris Oliviero said it is the question he has been asked most often since being hired on May 6 as Entercom New York’s senior vice president and market manager: Will Craig Carton ever return to WFAN?

“I understand why people would ask that, especially based on our long history,” he told Newsday on Monday. “But the answer is: Who knows? There are so many variables.

“That said, if a time in the future came where Craig had gotten his life back on track, fulfilled all that was asked of him and was in a position to resume his career, of course we’d talk and discuss.”

Oliviero has a long history with Carton, including helping bring him to WFAN alongside Boomer Esiason in 2007, when they succeeded Don Imus in morning drive time.

The show was a ratings success but was derailed in September of 2017 when Carton was arrested and charged with running a Ponzi scheme to pay off gambling debts.

When he was sentenced in April of 2019 to 42 months in prison, Oliviero was among the friends and colleagues who showed up for the hearing. Entercom is WFAN’s parent company.

After saying he would be open to talking to Carton when he is free, Oliviero added, “I think every other radio group would have the same conversation. His talent is well-documented. But he is absolutely not in that position yet, nor do I know when that will be.

“I do think New York believes in second chances in life, so I do think that when that day comes, he will have conversations with people. But I don’t know when that is.”

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

